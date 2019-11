Levi's

Wedgie Skinny Jeans

$65.60 $38.97

98% Cotton, 2% Elastane Imported Button Fly closure Machine Wash Inseam: 28" Button fly Wash And Dry Inside Out With Like Colors; Liquid Detergent Is Recommended The cheekiest jeans in your closet. Inspired by vintage Levi's jeans. The Wedgie Fit hugs your waist and hips, showcasing your best assets. This skinny version features a high rise, snug fit, and skinny leg.