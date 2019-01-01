Search
Products fromShopWhat's New In Denim
Levi's

Wedgie Icon Fit High Waist Crop Jeans

$98.00
At Nordstrom
Inspired by vintage Levi’s, these high-waist stretch-denim jeans hug the waist and hips to showcase your curves to greatest effect.
Featured in 1 story
You Know You Want High-Waisted Jeans
by Ray Lowe