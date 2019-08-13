Search
Products fromShopClothingJeans
Levi's

Wedgie Fit Jeans

$98.00
At Levi's
The cheekiest jeans in your closet Inspired by vintage Levi's jeans Special construction lifts backside Iconic leather patch at back waist Destructed finish Chewed hem Made with our sustainable
Featured in 1 story
The Best Jeans You Can Buy Without Trying Them On
by Alyssa Coscarelli