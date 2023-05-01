Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Sandals
Minshluu
Wedge Siide Platform Sandals
$48.99
Buy Now
Review It
At Amazon
Need a few alternatives?
LC Lauren Conrad
Flor Espadrille Sandals
BUY
$35.99
$49.99
Kohl's
NA-KD
Toe Strap Flatform Slippers
BUY
$64.95
NA-KD
Rocket Dog
Diver White Wedge Flip Flop
BUY
$34.95
Rocket Dog
Reef
Sandi Hi Platform Flip Flops
BUY
$45.00
Reef
More from Sandals
Minshluu
Wedge Siide Platform Sandals
BUY
$48.99
Amazon
Maeve
Puffy Knotted Sandals
BUY
$64.00
$80.00
Anthropologie
Oscar de la Renta
Ivy Slide
BUY
$490.00
Amazon
Giuseppe Zanotti
Andrea Sandals
BUY
$432.00
Amazon
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted