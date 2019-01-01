Sweep the couple off their feet with this enchanting print that commemorates their first dance as man and wife. Chicago-based artist Alexander Doll set scenes of wedded bliss in the context of a classic print announcement that is as stunningly unique as it is timeless. This nostalgic print hearkens back to the nuptial announcements of yesteryear with its sharp, sanserif typography, and hand-sketched illustrations featuring the bride and groom suspended elegantly in mid-dip. Alexander incorporates personal details, such as the venue, city, date, and the couple's names, and even the color of their tresses, to give each print a warm, personal touch. A sophisticated way to fete an unforgettable occasion, this inspired gift captures the couple's version of their fairytale while giving them a stylish and whimsical work of art to remember the thrill of the day with every passing glance. Printed on archival paper using archival pigment ink in Ohio.