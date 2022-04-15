Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Suiting
ASOS LUXE
Wedding Fitted Blazer With Diamante Fringing
$140.00
Buy Now
Review It
At ASOS
Notch lapels Plunge front Padded shoulders Single-breasted style Hook-and-eye closure Rhinestone fringing Slim fit
Need a few alternatives?
Cinq à Sept
Elza Crepe Blazer
BUY
$495.00
Neiman Marcus
Theory
Admira Clean Tux Jacket
BUY
$495.00
Olivela
Galia Lahav
Anelise Jacket
BUY
$1240.00
$1995.00
Galia Lahav
Zadig & Voltaire
Voyage Blazer
BUY
$598.00
Nordstrom
More from ASOS LUXE
ASOS LUXE
Wedding Flare Pants With Diamante Fringing
BUY
$100.00
ASOS
ASOS LUXE
Asos Luxe Co-ord Top And Trousers
BUY
£85.00
ASOS
ASOS LUXE
Vinyl Trench Coat With Faux Fur Trim
BUY
$130.00
ASOS
ASOS LUXE
Asos Luxe Dress With Lace Up Detail In Gingham
BUY
$43.00
ASOS
More from Suiting
Cinq à Sept
Elza Crepe Blazer
BUY
$495.00
Neiman Marcus
Cinq à Sept
Janin Cuffed Pants
BUY
$365.00
Neiman Marcus
Theory
Theory Straight Tuxedo Pants
BUY
$325.00
Olivela
Theory
Admira Clean Tux Jacket
BUY
$495.00
Olivela
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted