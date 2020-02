BeTwins

Wedding Cape Bridal Jacket

$550.00 $440.00

Buy Now Review It

At Etsy

| White Wedding Cape Bridal Jacket Bridal Cover Up Bridal Separates High Waisted Pants Two Piece Bridal Set Alternative Bride Modern Cape | Its so elegant blazer imitation with massive and long sleeves. V-neck and high-waisted skinny its all what you need to emphasize your femininity! Material: