Wedcovaukltd

Wedcova Ivory Medium Size Storage Box

£17.99

Buy Now Review It

At Etsy

Ivory Wedding Dress Bridal Storage and Travel Box with 10 Acid Free Papers Dimensions: Length : 55cm(21.6 Inches) Width : 35cm(13.7Inches) Height : 20cm(7.9Inches) Approx. Our foldable Boxes Made from Breathable non-woven Fabric material and it is water-resistant. carry-on sized luggage are great