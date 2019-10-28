FRESHLOOK

Freshlook® Colorblends® – 6 Pack

$79.99

Buy Now Review It

At LensCrafters

PRODUCT DESCRIPTION FreshLook Colorblends contact lenses give your own natural beauty a boost. The patented color technology is designed to blend with your own eye color. So even if your vision is perfect, with a valid prescription, you can get a fresh new look that is always you. Freshlook Colorblends contact lenses are a 1-2 week disposable lens that you can wear every day or on special occasions. 12 colors available so you can choose the shade that's just right for your eyes: Sterling Gray Brilliant Blue Gemstone Green True Sapphire Pure Hazel Gray Blue Turquoise Green Amethyst Honey Brown