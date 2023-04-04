Tracy's Dog

Wearable Panty Vibrator Starship

$42.99 $39.99

Buy Now Review It

At tracy's dog

Starship Vibrator introduces a wearable panty vibrator. Along with G-Spot stimulation and clitoral stimulation. Furthermore it is completely portable, for the users who enjoy on the road excitement. Being a new way to enjoy and max out your sex life. For all the voyeur enjoyers or anyone that enjoys easy to control and use products. All of the pleasure is controllable through a remote by simply pressing a button.