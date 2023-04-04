United States
Tracy's Dog
Wearable Panty Vibrator Starship
$42.99$39.99
At tracy's dog
Starship Vibrator introduces a wearable panty vibrator. Along with G-Spot stimulation and clitoral stimulation. Furthermore it is completely portable, for the users who enjoy on the road excitement. Being a new way to enjoy and max out your sex life. For all the voyeur enjoyers or anyone that enjoys easy to control and use products. All of the pleasure is controllable through a remote by simply pressing a button.