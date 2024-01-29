BaubleBar

Wear By Erin Andrews Los Angeles Rams Gold Dog Tag Necklace

$44.00

Buy Now Review It

At Fanatics

Award Winning Scalp Exfoliator Is Back In Stock — And 2x Larger Our award winning Scalp Renew balances the scalp’s microbiome. This treatment contains 0.15% Salicylic Acid, a type of chemical exfoliant referred to as a beta-hydroxy acid (or BHA). + calms scalp irritation + itch + balances sebum/oil levels + treats scalp conditions like dandruff + psoriasis Clinical Study Results + 91% agree scalp feels nourished + 89% agree their scalp looks healthier + 89% agree improves overall health of hair Size: 2.0 oz