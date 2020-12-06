We-Vibe

We-vibe Nova 2 Vibrator

$149.00

Buy Now Review It

At goop

Six years in the making and now in its second generation, this rabbit-shaped vibrator is the product of smart design. Nova 2’s long head is firm and adjustable, which allows you to shape the angle just right for your internal pressure points, and the short head is bendy, letting you keep the it in continuous contact with your clitoris as you explore different levels of penetration. Each head has its own motor you can control independently, with ten vibration patterns and thirteen intensity levels, and you can program your own custom patterns with the associated We-Connect app. Nova 2 is made from body-safe silicone that feels smooth and gentle on the skin, and its ergonomic grip makes it easy to control from any angle. And while this vibrator was originally made for solo play, a partner can join in from across the room (or across the globe) by operating Nova 2 remotely over wifi.