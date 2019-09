Topshop

We Asked 10 Women What They Wore On A First Date

£40.00

Buy Now Review It

At Topshop

Mom jeans will always be in our hearts. We just love these high rise, tapered leg Mom jeans in authentic grey rigid denim with rolled hems. Pair with a cool hoodie or sweatshirt and you've got a minimal yet cool look. 100% Cotton. Machine wash.