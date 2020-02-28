Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
Baserange
Wayn Wrap-effect Ribbed Organic Cotton-fleece Dress
$255.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Net-A-Porter
Black organic cotton-fleece Ties at front 100% organic cotton Machine wash Imported
Need a few alternatives?
H&M
Silk-blend Dress
$149.00
from
H&M
BUY
Zimmermann
Honour Strapless Floral Print Jumpsuit
£460.00
£322.00
from
Matches Fashion
BUY
Pixie Market
Beige Maxi Dress
$169.00
from
Pixie Market
BUY
OPT
Ivy Dress
$139.00
$97.30
from
Shopbop
BUY
More from Baserange
Baserange
Omato Ribbed Stretch-organic Cotton Top
$90.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
Baserange
Kai Sweater
$480.00
from
Oroboro
BUY
Baserange
Triangle Bra – Bamboo Jersey Elast
£43.84
from
Baserange
BUY
Baserange
Lime Bralette And Panty Velour Set
$65.00
$46.00
from
The Frankie Shop
BUY
More from Dresses
H&M
Silk-blend Dress
$149.00
from
H&M
BUY
Tibi
Faux Leather Shirtdress
$635.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Stateside
Poplin Shirtdress
$184.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
ASOS CURVE
Contrast Stitch Midi Column Shirt Dress
$72.00
$25.00
from
ASOS
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted