Wavelength Mask

$32.00

PRE-ORDER: This mask is made to order, and will ship within 3-4 weeks of the order date. Thanks for your patience & love! Wear ~ Adjustable ear ties to fit snug against your face ~ Designed to hang around your neck when not in use ~ Toss in the wash before use (we suggest delicate then air dry) Materials ~ Mask: 100% cotton w built-in filter & nose wire ~ Ties: 100% cotton We got into the mask baking business to give back. Please select your preferred charitable cause with your purchase. Head to our About Us page for more on who will be benefiting. Our masks are not medical grade. All masks are final sale.