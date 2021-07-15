everlastingfabric

Waterproof Picnic Blanket With Bag

$65.00

Buy Now Review It

At Etsy

EVER LASTING | ORIGINAL DESIGN Off White Picnic Blanket The perfect subtleness for any outdoor relaxation. May it be a restful afternoon at the park or a sunny day out at the beach. Light, waterproof and dirt resistant. Everything you need for a day out without all the stress. ✔️Minimal Design ✔️High-Quality + Long Lasting ✔️Water + dirt resistant w/ our black under layer ✔️Great for indoor, outdoor, camping, beach, patio... ✔️Travel friendly (free linen bag) Processing time: 5 - 10 days Dimensions: 80x60in (1 - 3 people) Materials: Cotton linen blend on top and black waterproof layer on the bottom. Our picnic blanket is one the harder material side due to the waterproof layer. Check out our last couple photos taken on an iPhone for reference! Care: Not washing machine safe! Hand wash and wipe with a towel to clean. Handmade in our studio with love and care. Your set may vary slightly due to the handmade process. Join our room makeover challenge! Tag #MyEverLasting #EverLastingMakeover for a chance to be featured on our Instagram @everlastingfabric