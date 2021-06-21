Wantdo

Waterproof Hiking Shoe

$64.99 $51.99

Buy Now Review It

Rubber and lug sole Waterproof Hiking Shoe -- Hydroguard footwear lining and 100% waterproof head-layer nubuck leather. It lets cool air in and reduces odor and keeps unwanted precipitation out, keeps your feet dry and ventilation as you stomp through puddles. It features breathable, durable, flexible and great protection characteristics. Non-Slip Walking Shoe --The rubber outsole with 5mm lugs provides traction and grip performance on slippery trails and steep surfaces alike. An ergonomic V type designed outsole offers a great supportive platform, keeping you going when long mileage threatens to take its toll on weary feet. Perfect Outdoor Trekking Shoe--The EVA midsole and the breathable PU footbed offers the cushion and support needed for long days on your feet, absorbs impacts over rocky, uneven surfaces, reduce fatigue, offer comfort on rocky sections of trails. Hard leather toe bumper protects your toes when tired feet get clumsy. Traditional lace closure provides a secure, adjustable fit. Metal hardwear is rustproof to withstand water damage over time. Wear Daily -- Whether for a long travel in the outside such as hiking, camping, mountaineering etc. , or just daily walking in the office for work, as well as in city streets, it will be a nice choice for you.