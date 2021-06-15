BaubleBar

Watermelon Triple Drop Statement Earrings

$44.00 $19.97

Nordstrom Rack

Details & Care Bring a slice of life to the party with these sparkling watermelon drop earrings that serve up instant summer style. - Glass crystal embellished triple watermelon slice drop earrings - Post back - Approx. 3" drop - Imported Metal, glass Item #6326573 Helpful info: Keep jewelry away from water and chemicals; remove during physical activities; store separately in a soft pouch.