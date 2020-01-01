Glow Recipe

Watermelon Glow Sleeping Mask

$22.00

The Watermelon Glow Sleeping Mask is a luxuriously bouncy, breathable sleeping mask that smoothes and perfects skin, overnight. This pillow-proof formula acts as a radiance-boosting hyaluronic acid face mask, formulated with soothing, amino-acid rich Watermelon Extract, hydrating Hyaluronic Acid, and pore refining AHAs that work while you sleep to gently exfoliate and clarify. It'll quickly become your go-to face mask for glowing skin. *Since our Watermelon Mask is made with real watermelon, you may find real fruit chunks in the formula.