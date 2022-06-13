Glow Recipe

Watermelon Glow Hyaluronic Clay Pore-tight Facial

$63.00

At Mecca

The MECCA view: Unlike traditional clay masks, this facial decongests pores while delivering maximum hydration with hyaluronic-infused clay. Paired with pore-purifying BHA, smoothing PHA, brightening watermelon enzymes and extract, as well as micro-exfoliating blueberry seed powder, this mask unveils clear, baby-soft skin in five minutes. Key ingredients: Hyaluronic Clay: whipped non-drying clay infused with hyaluronic acid to clear pores and hydrate, even for sensitive and dry skin. Watermelon enzymes: visibly brighten and exfoliate skin. BHA/PHA: clear pores and gently exfoliate. Made without: Parabens, mineral oil, sulfates, silicones, phthalates, Petrolatum, Paraffin, drying alcohols, synthetic dyes, diethanolamine (DEA), triethanolamine (TEA), monoethanolamine (MEA), polythene/plastic beads, polypropylene glycol, propylene glycols formaldehyde, butylated hydroxyanisole (BHA), butylated hydroxytoluen (BHT), polyethylene glycols, triclosan, dimethicone, animal products and testing. Consumer testing results: Moisture Level Clinical Claims: In a clinical study of 33 subjects: - Immediately after application, 100% of subjects had a significant improvement in hydration. Consumer Claims: In a consumer study of 33 subjects, after 4 weeks: - 100% agreed this facial removes dirt, oil, and impurities. - 100% agreed this facial is gentle and non-irritating. Pore Test In a clinical study of 33 subjects, after 2 weeks: 94% of subjects had a significant reduction in pore size.