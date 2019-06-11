Ciate London

Watermelon Burst Hydrating Primer

£24.00

Instantly refresh and moisturize skin before makeup application with Ciaté London’s Watermelon Burst Hydrating Primer. Delicately watermelon scented, this unique aqua serum primer grips foundation for long wear and added glow. The lightweight pink jelly base actively brightens and refines pores while the seed-like watermelon extract droplets burst through the pump and supply the skin with intense hydration. Suitable for all skin types, the water-based formula smooths skin without the use of silicones. Includes skin benefitting ingredients such as witch hazel extract, niacinamide, vitamin E and hyaluronic acid.