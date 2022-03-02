Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Flats
Shellys London
Waterfall Stack Heeled Slip-on Loafers
£52.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Urban Outffiters
Waterfall Stack Heeled Slip-On Loafers
Need a few alternatives?
ASOS DESIGN
Megan Woven Flat Loafers
BUY
£18.00
ASOS
DUNE LONDON
Goldfinch Embroidered Loafers
BUY
£85.00
Dune London
Arket
Leather Penny Loafers
BUY
£150.00
Arket
NA-KD
Super Squared Loafers
BUY
£50.95
NA-KD
More from Shellys London
Shellys London
Bastelli Ankle Boot
BUY
$130.00
Urban Outfitters
Shellys London
Felicia Pump
BUY
$77.40
$129.00
Nordstrom
Shellys London
Denaira Block Heel Sandals
BUY
$128.00
Anthropologie
Shellys London
Funcluo Platform Sneaker
BUY
$80.00
Nasty Gal
More from Flats
ASOS DESIGN
Megan Woven Flat Loafers
BUY
£18.00
ASOS
DUNE LONDON
Goldfinch Embroidered Loafers
BUY
£85.00
Dune London
Arket
Leather Penny Loafers
BUY
£150.00
Arket
NA-KD
Super Squared Loafers
BUY
£50.95
NA-KD
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted