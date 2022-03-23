Ordinary Habit

Water Sign Puzzle By Loveis Wise

Keep hold a little bit longer to summertime with Loveis Wise’s ocean scene. Whether you’re a water sign or just a lover of being in the sea, you can be sure to enjoy putting together this bright and bold puzzle piece by piece. – 500 piece puzzle – Completed Size: 16” x 20” – Box Size: 9 ½” x 7 ¾” – Pieces finished with a soft-touch, glare-free coating – Drawstring cloth bag and artwork postcard included – Made with recycled materials