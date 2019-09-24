WHAT IT IS
Water makes us feel weightless & calm. Give your skin the same treatment with this hypoallergenic, vegan foundation with medium coverage & a natural finish.
WHAT IT DOES
Medium coverage with a natural finish
Provides powerful antioxidant protection & pollution defense with marine plant extracts
20% water-based formula provides gentle, yet powerful coverage
Helps prevent signs of aging
No chemical sunscreen ingredients
Always formulated without: Parabens • Mineral Oil • Phthalates • Triclosan • Sodium Lauryl Sulfate • Gluten