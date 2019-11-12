Bose

Bose Home Speaker 300

$259.00 $199.00

The Bose Home speaker 300 delivers room-rocking bass and 360-degree, lifelike sound in a space-saving size. Built-in voice assistants, like Alexa and the Google assistant, let you enjoy millions of songs, internet radio stations, playlists, and more — hands free. Just choose your voice assistant to start listening. And when the musical playing loud, the Bose Home speaker 300 will still hear you. Just under the top is a custom-designed six-microphone array for superior voice pickup. Plus, an elegant light bar will help visually indicate when your voice assistant is listening, thinking, or speaking. But control doesn't stop at just voice — Tap the presets on the top of the speaker to play, pause, or skip tracks, or enjoy a personalized experience from the Bose music app. The Bose Home speaker 300 is part of a Bose family of smart speakers and sound bars Designed to grow with you, so you can enjoy more music in more rooms. It may be small, but it is powerful. Turn it up and feel The difference. Available in triple Black or luxe silver.