Hay

Water Bottle 0.9l

£18.00

At Liberty London

Editor's Notes Ideal for everyday use, this water bottle from HAY is a testament to the designer’s love for contrasting colourways and simple, functional design. HAY’s water bottle is a stylish and sustainable everyday alternative to single-use bottles. The body is made from light and extremely durable BPA and BPS-free plastic and is topped with a silicone lid to ensure it remains leak-proof. Perfect for taking just about anywhere, use yours to contain fresh water or your go-to hot drink. Read more Features Water bottle Capacity: 0.9L BPA and BPS-free plastic Silicone lid Durable and leak-proof Rose colourway Labelled with different units of measurement Suitable for cold and hot drinks Hand wash only COMPOSITION & SIZE Bottle: Copolyester Lid: Silicone H: 21cm, Dia: 8cm Read more About Hay HAY is a Danish design brand working out of a big, colourful studio in Horsens. Inspired by the glory days of mid-20th century Scandinavian design, the brand – sitting somewhere between architecture and fashion – explores and responds to the needs of contemporary life. HAY has collaboration in its DNA, nurturing young talent and working with designers across the world. At the heart of everything it does is an elegant playfulness.