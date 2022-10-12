Apple

Watch Series 8 Gps 45mm Silver Aluminum Case With White Sport Band – M/l

$429.00 $379.00

Buy Now Review It

At Walmart

A healthy leap ahead. The most advanced health features. The future of health on your wrist. Going the distance for your health. Apple Watch Series 8 features advanced health sensors and apps, so you can take an ECG,1 measure heart rate and blood oxygen,2and track temperature changes3 for advanced insights into your menstrual cycle.4 And with Crash Detection, sleep stages tracking, and advanced workout metrics, it helps you stay active, healthy, safe, and connected. Temperature sensor3 provides retrospective ovulation estimates and advanced cycle tracking features4 Measure your blood oxygen with a powerful sensor and app2 Take an ECG anytime, anywhere1 Get high and low heart rate, and irregular rhythm notifications1 Advanced safety features, including Fall Detection, Emergency SOS,5 and Crash Detection Enhanced Workout app with more advanced metrics and ways to train A completely redesigned Compass app with waypoints and Backtrack Track your daily activity on Apple Watch, and see your trends in the Fitness app on iPhone The most crack-resistant front crystal yet on an Apple Watch, IP6X dust resistance and swimproof design,6 and increased durability for fitness and activity Call, text, and email with just a few taps Listen to your favorite music, podcasts, and audiobooks (for use with GPS models) Make purchases instantly and securely from your wrist with Apple Pay7 Large, Always-On, edge-to-edge display All-day battery life and fast charging8 Sleep stages tracking lets you see how much time you spend in REM, core, and deep sleep watchOS 9 features an enhanced Workout app, a new Medications app, sleep stages, and greater insights into heart health Apple Watch comes with 3 free months of Apple Fitness+, featuring 11 different workout types, from HIIT to Yoga, and even meditations9 Apple Watch Series 8 requires an iPhone 8 or later with iOS 16 or later. 1The ECG app and irregular rhythm notification require the latest versions of watchOS and iOS and are not intended for use by people under 22 years old. The ECG app is available on Apple Watch Series 4 or later (not including Apple Watch SE). The irregular rhythm notification is not designed for people who have been previously diagnosed with Afib. 2Blood Oxygen app measurements are not intended for medical use, including self-diagnosis or consultation with a doctor, and are only designed for general fitness and wellness purposes. 3The temperature sensing feature is not a medical device and is not intended for use in medical diagnosis, treatment, or for any other medical purpose. 4The Cycle Tracking app should not be used as a form of birth control. Data from the Cycle Tracking app should not be used to diagnose a health condition. 5Emergency SOS requires a cellular connection or Wi-Fi Calling with an internet connection from your Apple Watch or nearby iPhone. 6Apple Watch Series 8 has a water resistance rating of 50 meters under ISO standard 22810:2010. This means that it may be used for shallow-water activities like swimming in a pool or ocean. However, Apple Watch Series 8 should not be used for scuba diving, waterskiing, or other activities involving high-velocity water or submersion below shallow depth. Water resistance is not a permanent condition and can diminish over time. 7Apple Pay is not available in all markets. For a list of Apple Pay countries and regions. 8Battery life varies by use and configuration. 9A subscription is required for Apple Fitness+. 10Wireless service plan required for cellular service. Contact your service provider for more details. Connection may vary based on network availability. 11Not all features will be available if the Apple Watch is set up through Family Setup. Wireless service plan required for cellular service. Contact your service provider for more details. Check apple.com/watch/cellular for participating wireless carriers and eligibility.