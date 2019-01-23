Search
Products fromShopClothingTops
Topshop

Washed Check Long Sleeve Shirt

$48.00$15.00
At Topshop
Create an autumnal feel with this washed all over check long sleeve shirt in navy and red. For a classic look pair with belted denim, in a wash of your choice. 100% Cotton. Machine wash.
Featured in 1 story
Go Pats! Shop Super Bowl Style For Game Day
by Bobby Schuessler