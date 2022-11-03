CangLong

Dining Room Side Chairs

$152.73 $59.99

Buy Now Review It

Ergonomic Back Design: This dining side chairs set has elegant and modern design with PU cushion seat and back, backrest is designed based on ergonomic standard and human body features, comfortable and elegant. Washable Pu dining chairs: Waterproof Pu cushion seat and back ,ergonomic design is simple and beautiful outlook,anti-dirty material convenient for cleaning, just wipe with a damp cloth. Ersatile Usage: Retro and fashionable appearance and functional use. Sturdy chairs can be used in dining room, guest room, living room, kitchen room, lounge home, extra room, etc. Simple assembling, hardware and manual included, easy installation and save your precious time. Excellent Customer Service: worry-free quality assurance&friendly customer support, e-mail us when you need help. CangLong Dining Chairs Set of 2, Washable Pu Cushion Seat Chair with Metal Legs