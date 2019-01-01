Search
Products fromShop
Anthropologie

Wanda Monogram Tumbler

$14.00$11.20
At Anthropologie
Crafted from artfully glazed stoneware, this charmingly monogrammed tumbler lends a personalized touch - and endless versatility - anywhere you place it.
Featured in 1 story
Cheap & Cheerful Under-$20 Mother's Day Gifts
by Alyssa Hertzig