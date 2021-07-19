House Doctor

Walls Clear Lozenge Mirror

£210.00 £160.00

Buy Now Review It

At Trouva

Decorate your home with a beautiful mirror – it will provide the room with a new look. Wall from House Doctor is a wonderful, oval mirror that will fit into any home décor. It measures 150 cm in height and 70 cm in width. The mirror is made of clear glass with an MDF-board on the back, so you can hang it on the wall. Hang Wall in the entrance hall, office or in the bathroom. It is possible to hang the mirror both vertically and horizontally. This mirror is suitable for wet rooms.