Wallace Cane And Oak Bed

$2298.00

Style No. 45206459AF; Color Code: 014 Exhibiting a beautiful display of caning, this bed offers a tactile sophistication that is both of the moment and a timeless representation of furniture design. For ordering assistance and more, please contact us. For aesthetic advice and tips to help decorate your space, enjoy our complimentary home styling services. For more information on the materials and techniques of this piece, click here. Caned oak veneer and solid oak bed Wooden slat support system; does not require box spring Slight variation in natural wood texture may occur Sealed with clear lacquer for protection Wipe clean with soft cloth. Avoid using chemical cleaners Easily assembled upon delivery Imported Dimensions Queen Overall: 58.5"H, 64.5"W, 84.25"D Queen Distance Between Legs: 59.5" short side; 80.5" long side Queen Headboard Height: 58.5" King Overall: 66.5"H, 80.5W, 84.25"D King Distance Between Legs: 75.25" short side; 80.5" long side King Headboard Height: 66.5" Footboard Height: 17" Under Clearance: 9"