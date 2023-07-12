Walker Edison

Walker Edison Maui Modern Solid Acacia Wood Slatted Patio Dining Table

Dimensions: 30" H x 55-79” L x 35” W Made with solid acacia wood , perfect for outdoor use Seats up to 8 people comfortable when extended Add matching chairs around the table for outdoor meals Apply teak oil every 2-3 months Ideal for an outdoor dining experience, this acacia wood dining table will create plenty of room needed for you and your family. With a hide-away butterfly leaf and an umbrella hole setup for you to set up your umbrella for shade on a hot summer day, you’ll enjoy having this table on your patio or deck for weekend meals outside. The classic design and gorgeous wood grain finish of acacia wood create a stylish and durable outdoor table, you can rely on.