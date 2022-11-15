Madewell

Waffle Split-neck Crop Tee

$62.00 $37.20

Superwarm and breathable, this cropped waffle-knit tee has a notched neckline and a comfy-meets-sexy easy fit. And that soft, cozy thermal (Re)sourced fabric? It's recycled from plastic water bottles. Cropped fit. Body length from high point of shoulder: 22" (based on size M). 60% cotton/40% recycled polyester. Do Well: by buying cotton products from Madewell, you're supporting our investment in Better Cotton's mission to help cotton communities survive and thrive while protecting and restoring the environment; made using polyester recycled from postconsumer plastic, which helps keep trash out of landfills. This product is sourced through a system of mass balance and therefore may not contain Better Cotton. Machine wash. Import. Select stores. NC632