MagicLinen

Waffle Linen Blanket

$149.00

Buy Now Review It

At Etsy

Cinnamon linen blanket in a puffy waffle pattern. This soft, natural linen- cotton blend blanket can serve you both as a cozy wrap or a decorative bed cover. Minimalist and elegant, linen throw blanket will suit every interior, from modern, Scandinavian homes to rustic farmhouses. Due to linen's natural properties, it is breathable, moisture-wicking, and thermoregulating. Please note that due to the many variations in monitors and browsers, actual colors may vary. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - DETAILS • Includes one blanket • Made from linen (53%) and cotton (47%) blend • Stone washed for maximum softness - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - SIZES: 87x83" / 220x210 cm 102x94" / 260x240 cm EASY CARE: machine washable (40 C/104 F); tumble dry on low heat; wash separately or with similar colors. Wrinkliness is part of linen's charm – the wrinklier the fabric, the purer it is. We do not recommend to iron your linens but if you must, do it on low heat when the garment is still a little damp.