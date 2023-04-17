Harry & David

Waffle Brunch Gift Box

$99.99

Buy Now Review It

At Harry & David

2 blueberry Belgian waffles (2.4 oz each) 2 chocolate Belgian waffles (2.4 oz each) 2 cinnamon Belgian waffles (2.4 oz each) 2 maple Belgian waffles (2.4 oz each) Apple streusel loaf cake (7.25 oz) Cranberry orange loaf cake (6 oz) Maple syrup (8 oz) Blueberry preserves (5 oz) Triple berry preserves [strawberries, blueberries, blackberries] (11.5 oz) Moose Munch® ground coffee (1.8 oz) Big Heart Cup of Sunshine tea (10 bags, 1.1 oz) Net Weight: 3 lb 12 oz