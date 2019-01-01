Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Gifts For Mom
W&P Design + Punch
W&p Designs Carry Kit, The Bloody Mary
$17.28
Buy Now
Review It
At Jet
The Bloody Mary Carry On Cocktail Kit is the fifth kit in the Carry On Cocktail Kit series, joining the Old Fashioned, Gin & Tonic, Moscow Mule, and Champagne Cocktail kits.
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Salty Road
Bergamot Salt Water Taffy
$7.25
from
BKLYN Larder
BUY
DETAILS
Clos du Bois
Lightly Bubbled Rosé
$12.98
from
Woods Wholesale Wine
BUY
DETAILS
Sugarfina
But First, Cocktails 8pc Candy Bento Box
$65.00
from
Sugarfina
BUY
DETAILS
Quaker
Overnight Oats
$13.99
from
Jet
BUY
More from W&P Design + Punch
DETAILS
W&P Design + Punch
W&p Designs Carry Kit, The Old Fashioned
$24.00
from
Jet
BUY
DETAILS
W&P Design + Punch
W&p Designs 16 Oz Pineapple Cocktail Shaker, Copper
$80.00
from
Jet
BUY
DETAILS
W&P Design + Punch
Carry-on Cocktail Kit
$24.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
More from Food & Drinks
DETAILS
Kind
Kind Protein Bars, Crunchy Peanut Butter
$18.87
from
Amazon
BUY
DETAILS
Chobani
Chobani Flip Low-fat Greek Yogurt, Almond Coco Loco
$1.49
from
Amazon
BUY
DETAILS
Amazon
Honeycrisp Apple, One Medium
$2.09
from
Amazon
BUY
DETAILS
Planters' Choice
Planters Nuts Variety Pack (1.75oz, Pack Of 24)
$8.19
from
Amazon
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted