W&P Design + Punch

W&p Designs 16 Oz Pineapple Cocktail Shaker, Copper

$80.00

Buy Now Review It

The pineapple has long been recognized as a symbol of hospitality and warm welcome. Welcome others to your home with the Pineapple Cocktail Shaker. The Pineapple Cocktail Shaker is a 16oz, three-piece shaker, perfect for shaking up a well-crafted cocktail. The a built-in strainer makes both shaking and serving a breeze.