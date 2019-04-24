Teva

W Ember Moc Slipper

$75.00 $55.19

Part sneaker, part sleeping bag, this supremely chill slip-on handles campsites and long flights with ease, featuring a laidback collapsible heel and a soft, slipper-like comfort. Teva is an authentic icon in the outdoor industry. Founded in the early 1980's by a Colorado River guide, Teva pioneered the sport-sandal category. For more than 20 years on rivers, in canyons, and across the trails of the great outdoors, athletes and enthusiasts have traveled the globe comfortably and confidently in Teva footwear. Providing positive contributions to the world in which we play is at the core of everything Teva stands for. The Teva name itself is a Hebrew word meaning "nature" and the hand logo is the Hopi symbol for "friendship" and "water." Teva supports the outdoor athletic lifestyle and remains committed to innovation in outdoor performance footwear, the platforms which carry enthusiasts beyond the offices of the day-to-day and onto the rivers, trails, and canyons of the next adventure.