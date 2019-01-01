VRURC

Vrurc Magnetic Wireless Charger

$39.99

VRURC Wireless Charger applies the wireless charging standard of WPC-Qi 1.2 and Apple watch protocol, its compatible with Apple watch charging standard and mobile phone with Qi wireless charging standard. It supports 10W fast charging for Samsung, 7.5W fast charging for iPhone and 2.5W charging for Apple watch.. Charging Devices compatibility list:. -iPhone X, iPhone 8/ 8 Plus -Galaxy S9 / S9+ /S8 / S8 Plus /Note 8 -Galaxy S7 / S7 edge -Galaxy S6 edge+ / Note 5 -Nokia Lumia 830 / 920 / 1020 / 1520 / 930 -Google Nexus 4 / 5 / 6 -Apple Watch Series 1/2/3 Package included:. 1 x Qi Wireless Charging Pad 1 x 3.3FT/1M USB Type C cable 1 x User Guide 1 x 18W QC3.0 Adapter (output: 5V-3A/9V-2A/12V-1.5A) Notes:. 1. Remove any metal phone cases or any cases thicker than 4mm before use.. 2. When charging Apple watch or charging iPhone and Apple watch at the same time, it must be plugged in a QC3.0 adapter. If you use 5V/1A power supply, it will cause the watch not to be charged or charging slowly.. 3. Do not Place the phone on the iWatch charging area, it will not to be charged. .