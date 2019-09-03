Search
Products fromShopHandbagsShoulder Bags
Matt & Nat

Von Satchel

$140.00
At Matt & Nat
Satchel with adjustable and removable crossbody strap. Top zipper closure. Tubular handles. Interior: Zipper pocket, smartphone pocket, logo-embossed Vintage patch. 100% recycled nylon lining. Dimensions: 13” x 9” x 5.25” Shoulder Strap: 19” - 23.5” Handle Drop: 3.5”
Featured in 1 story
20 Laptop Bags You'll Want To Use All The Time
by Ray Lowe