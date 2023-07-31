Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Hair Care
Olaplex
Volumizing Blow Dry Mist
$30.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Sephora
Need a few alternatives?
Olaplex
Volumizing Blow Dry Mist
BUY
$30.00
Sephora
Pattern
Edge Tool
BUY
£12.00
Cult Beauty
Briogeo
Curl Charisma Rice Amino + Avocado Leave-in
BUY
£21.00
Cult Beauty
Christophe Robin
Luscious Curl Defining Cream With Chia Seed Oil
BUY
£28.00
Space NK
More from Olaplex
Olaplex
Olaplex No.3 Hair Perfector
BUY
$30.00
Ulta
Olaplex
No. 0 Intensive Bond Building Hair Treatment
BUY
$30.00
Sephora
Olaplex
Volumizing Blow Dry Mist
BUY
€29.50
Flaconi
Olaplex
No.6 Bond Smoother
BUY
£28.00
LookFantastic
More from Hair Care
Pureology
Hydrate Conditioner For Dry, Color-treated Hair
BUY
$36.00
Sephora
Redken
Redken Hair Cleansing Cream Clarifying Shampoo
BUY
$25.00
Ulta
Olaplex
Volumizing Blow Dry Mist
BUY
$30.00
Sephora
Olaplex
Olaplex No.3 Hair Perfector
BUY
$30.00
Ulta
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted