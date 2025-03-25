Olaplex

Volumizing Blow Dry Mist

$30.00

Buy Now Review It

At Sephora

Need a really cozy puffer? Made of water-resistant textured (Re)sourced recycled nylon, this updated version of our best-selling quilted jacket has easy dolman sleeves, side pockets and a bonus interior zip pocket for your phone. Complete with a cozy hood and ribbed cuffs, it's padded with a superwarm down alternative. Regular fit. Body length: 29 1/2". (Re)sourced 100% recycled nylon. Do Well: recycled from preconsumer waste that would otherwise go to landfills. Machine wash. Import. Madewell.com only. NG639