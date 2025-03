L'Oréal

Voluminous Original Washable Mascara

$10.99

Buy Now Review It

At Ulta Beauty

We updated our best-selling Candy Bag to give it a more sophisticated, luxe feel. Handcrafted in Italy from cushiony grained leather with a suede lining, the Soft Candy molds organically against the side of your body. The slightly roomier capacity is ideal for everyday use and can accommodate an iPad mini—just tuck your keys into the interior slip pocket, swing it over your shoulder, and head out the door.