L'Oreal Paris

Voluminous Original Volume Building Mascara

$6.12

Voluminous Mascara is uniquely formulated to resist clumping, soften and build lashes up to 5X their natural thickness; The Volume Maximizing Brush thickens lashes evenly and smoothly; Suitable for sensitive eyes and contact lens wearers L'Oreal Paris Mascara: Get the long, full eyelashes you love with our best mascaras and primers; Choose from our innovative volumizing formulas and variety of brushes Create you perfect eye makeup look with our collection of Voluminous mascaras, achieve sleek lines with smudge proof eyeliner, define your brows and discover eye shadow palettes with shades made for every eye color Because You're Worth It: L'Oreal Paris Makeup helps you create the look you want with our full line of makeup including foundations, concealers, highlighter makeup, brow pencils, eyeshadow palettes, lipsticks and much more Perfect To Pair With: L'Oreal Paris Voluminous Lash Primer; This lightweight eyelash primer instantly builds dramatic volume and length on each lash for use under Voluminous mascara to instantly boost every lash look L’Oral Paris Voluminous Original Volume Building Mascara is uniquely formulated to resist clumping, keep lashes soft, and build lashes up to 5x their natural thickness. Volume Maximizing Brush quickly thickens and builds lashes evenly for a full and bold look. Contains Panthenol and Ceramide-R and helps protect and condition lashes. Resists clumping and flaking, and leaves lashes supple and soft to the touch. Packaging may vary. What you receive may not be what is reflected on site. • Bold, volume building mascara • Up to 5x fuller lashes • Separates and builds every lash • Clump-free and Smudge-resistant mascara Place brush at base of lashes and gently sweep up to tip. Removes easily with soap and water. To safeguard L'Oreal purity, reserve this product for your personal use. Treat the applicator with the hygienic care you give your eyes. Never apply this product in a moving vehicle. Do not dilute mascara with water, saliva, or any other substance. Cap tightly after use. If change in odor or appearance occurs, discontinue use. Do not use this or any other eye cosmetic if your eye is injured, irritated, or infected. Consult a physician promptly.