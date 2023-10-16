MONDAY Haircare

Volume Shampoo + Conditioner Set

$13.99

Buy Now Review It

Fit: Aptly named, the Horseshoe jean is fashioned with a curved, wide leg that falls to slightly tapered and cropped, frayed hems. This oversized silhouette looks great with our Isabel Tank or sleek woven shirting. This fit is intended to be relaxed. Size down for a higher, closer fit. Wash: Looks Like: Clean black with a raw frayed hem Feels Like: Non-stretch organic denim with authentic character From our HUMANITY Collection