VERB

Volume Shampoo

$16.00

A body-boosting shampoo designed to gently cleanse hair, provide weightless lift, and protect color.Hair Type: Straight and WavyHair Texture: Fine, Medium, and ThickHair Concerns: Volumizing, Color Safe, and UV ProtectionFormulation: Lightweight LotionFragrance Type: Citrus and Woods Highlighted Ingredients:- Pro-vitamin B5: Naturally thickens and provides body while smoothing dry hair and hydrating the scalp.- Sunflower Seed Extract: Provides natural UV protection while guarding against dryness, color fading, and brassiness.- Hydrolyzed Soy Protein: Locks in moisture to minimize frizz. Ingredient Callouts: Free of sulfates SLS and SLES, parabens, formaldehydes, and mineral oil. This product is also vegan, cruelty-free, and gluten-free. It comes in recyclable packaging.What Else You Need to Know: Turn up the volume with this lightweight, full body cleanser. Pro-vitamin B5 naturally thickens hair, provides body, and delivers light hold, all while hydrating the scalp and smoothing dry hair. A hint of grapefruit and oatmeal blend together to leave hair with a light, fresh fragrance. The end result? Hair that's voluptuous, smooth, and tangle-free.