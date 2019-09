Deep Eddy

Vodka

Our original vodka is made in small batches from the highest-quality corn. We distill 10 times in our state-of-the-art column still creating a cleaner, smoother vodka. Deep Eddy is then filtered gently over charcoal 4 times, ensuring our subtle smooth flavor remains in the finished spirit. We then finish the product using only the finest Texas water, which is about as perfect as water gets! Because we are made from 100% corn, all Deep Eddy Vodkas are naturally gluten-free. Proof: 80