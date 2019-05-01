Garmin

Vívomove® Hr

$199.99

Stylish Hybrid Smartwatch with Hidden Touchscreen Display and Real Watch Hands Stay connected with smart features¹ such as music controls and smart notifications for incoming calls, text messages, calendar reminders and more 24/7 heart rate² monitoring with Elevate™ wrist heart rate technology Wellness monitoring tools, such as all-day stress tracking and a relaxation timer, help you manage stress; includes advanced sleep monitoring with REM sleep Displays steps, calories, distance, heart rate, intensity minutes² and VO2 max Effortlessly change your look with industry standard 20 mm quick release accessory bands Battery life: up to 5 days in smart mode; up to 2 additional weeks in watch mode (hands tell time only)