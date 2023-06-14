Stone & Beam

Vivianne Modern Upholstered Dining Chair

$427.57

Buy Now Review It

This beautiful modern chair will add a touch of class to your dining room. Comfortable and softly elegant, this linen-colored upholstered chair combines form and function. Reimagine your space with a contemporary flair, and enjoy a quiet dinner for two or fabulous seating for twelve! 24.4"W x 27.6"D x 36.2"H; seat height: 20.9"H; seat depth: 17.3"D; seat back height: 33.1"H; arm height: 25.6"H; leg height: 2"H Solid hardwood frame with moisture-repellent, stain-resistant fabric These chairs have wheels, which makes them easy to move and comfortable to adjust. Feather-filled cushions provide great comfort. No assembly required Avoid moisture. Wipe clean with a soft, dry cloth. Free returns for 30 days. 3-year warranty. An Amazon Brand - This beautiful modern chair will add a touch of class to your dining room. Comfortable and softly elegant, this linen-colored upholstered chair combines form and function. Reimagine your space with a contemporary flair, and enjoy a quiet dinner for two or fabulous seating for twelve!